My Fitness | Cardio & Strength

Cardio
A good sweat shouldn’t come at a sacrifice of a good time. At Spartan Fit Center, cardio classes provide a variety of effective workouts to build cardiovascular endurance while actually being fun and engaging
- Kickboxing– Combinations of upper-body strikes, lower-body strikes, blocks and athletic drills.
- CrossBox– A high energy boxing-fitness fusion. You will punch, crunch, and fight your way to a fitter you.
- Cardio Box & Core– Choreographed kickboxing moves and sequences of strength and core moves to tighten up and tone your mid-section.
- Zumba– Blends upbeat world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for a total-body workout.
- Pound Rockout– Use weighted drumsticks and drumming techniques in and pilates based work out. Strengthen your core and burn fat while bringing out your inner rockstar.
- S.D.F.C.– Strength. Dance. Fitness. Cardio… High intensity fitness moves mixed with fun, hip-hop dance to elevate your mood and your Heart rate.
- Adrenaline Junkie – A twist to your traditional HIIT Workout. Get a high intensity, interval workout like you never had before.
Cardio & Strength
Whether you’re in it to win it, or just along to create a little tone, strength classes at Spartan Fit Center provide a variety of exercises to increase flexibility, endurance, balance and core strength.
- Zumba Tone– Builds coordination, strength and reshapes your body while Zumba dancing with weighted toning sticks.
- CrossBody– A combination of strength, cardio and core exercises all in one workout for fat-burning and total body results.
- Circuit– Athletic-based training circuit exercises set up in stations for a complete, full-body workout.
- P90X– Combines strength, cardio, plyometrics and stretching into a high energy, full body workout with a variety of equipment.
- Insanity – Athletic training combining cardio conditioning and total-body strength.