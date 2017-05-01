My Fitness | Cardio & Strength

By Published:

Cardio

A good sweat shouldn’t come at a sacrifice of a good time. At Spartan Fit Center, cardio classes provide a variety of effective workouts to build cardiovascular endurance while actually being fun and engaging
  • Kickboxing– Combinations of upper-body strikes, lower-body strikes, blocks and athletic drills.
  • CrossBox A high energy boxing-fitness fusion. You will punch, crunch, and fight your way to a fitter you.
  • Cardio Box & Core– Choreographed kickboxing moves and sequences of strength and core moves to tighten up and tone your mid-section.
  • Zumba– Blends upbeat world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for a total-body workout.
  • Pound Rockout– Use weighted drumsticks and drumming techniques in and pilates based work out. Strengthen your core and burn fat while bringing out your inner rockstar.
  • S.D.F.C.– Strength. Dance. Fitness. Cardio… High intensity fitness moves mixed with fun, hip-hop dance to elevate your mood and your Heart rate.
  • Adrenaline Junkie – A twist to your traditional HIIT Workout.  Get a high intensity, interval workout like you never had before.

Cardio & Strength

Whether you’re in it to win it, or just along to create a little tone, strength classes at Spartan Fit Center provide a variety of exercises to increase flexibility, endurance, balance and core strength.
  • Zumba Tone– Builds coordination, strength and reshapes your body while Zumba dancing with weighted toning sticks.
  • CrossBody– A combination of strength, cardio and core exercises all in one workout for fat-burning and total body results.
  • Circuit Athletic-based training circuit exercises set up in stations for a complete, full-body workout.
  • P90X– Combines strength, cardio, plyometrics and stretching into a high energy, full body workout with a variety of equipment.
  • Insanity – Athletic training combining cardio conditioning and total-body strength.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s