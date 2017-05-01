Mid-Michigan dodges list of Top 50 Mosquito cities

(WLNS) – There’s good news today for mid-Michigan: We didn’t make the Orkin list of Top 50 Mosquito Cities.

With all the rain we’ve had this spring that might surprise people.

But three other Lower Michigan cities did make the list.

Detroit slid down four spots to land in the eighth position.

Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo landed in the eighteenth position, down three spots from the previous year.

Flint-Saginaw also landed in the top fifty but just barely. That area dropped eighteen spots to 46.

Orkin puts together an annual list based on the number of customers receiving treatments for mosquito control in the previous year.

For the fourth year in a row Atlanta tops the list, followed by Washington DC, Chicago, New York City and Miami.

There are some things you can do to cut down on the mosquito population:

Remove standing water buckets, toys and other containers, as mosquitoes can breed in just an inch of standing water.

Change water weekly in bird baths, fountains, potted plants and any containers that hold standing water.

Keep pool water treated and circulating.

Regularly clean gutters so water doesn’t pool.

Trim shrubbery, as adult mosquitoes like to rest in dark areas with high humidity, such as under the leaves of lush vegetation.

Repair and use window and door screens to help prevent entry.

Close gaps around windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.



