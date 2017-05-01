“Jozie” Pet Of The Day May 1

By Published:

Meet “Jozie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jozie is a sweet, 10-year-old senior. She is very kind, gentle and happy dog. Jozie was surrendered to a shelter in her golden years – don’t you think she deserves a chance to have a better life?

Jozie knows “sit”, “down” and “stay” and loves tennis balls! She loves taking treats and takes them so nicely. She is always excited to talk a walk and loves car rides. She does well with most dogs if they are not overbearing, jumping on her or like to rough house.

Because she is a senior, her adoption fee is reduced to $50. You can learn more about Jozie by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org

“Jozie” Pet of the Day May 1

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s