“Jozie” Pet of the Day May 1

Meet “Jozie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jozie is a sweet, 10-year-old senior. She is very kind, gentle and happy dog. Jozie was surrendered to a shelter in her golden years – don’t you think she deserves a chance to have a better life?

Jozie knows “sit”, “down” and “stay” and loves tennis balls! She loves taking treats and takes them so nicely. She is always excited to talk a walk and loves car rides. She does well with most dogs if they are not overbearing, jumping on her or like to rough house.

Because she is a senior, her adoption fee is reduced to $50. You can learn more about Jozie by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org

