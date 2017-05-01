Ingham County Clerk shuts offices due to computer concerns

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has closed both the Lansing Office and the Mason Historial Courthouse for the remainder of the day today due to concerns over computer network security.

According to Byrum the Special Election slated for tomorrow in East Lansing and Haslett Public Schools is secure and will be conducted as planned.

“After consulting with the County’s IT Department and out of concern for access to personal data, I decided to close the Clerk’s Office so as not to compromise sensitive data. This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution as one of my top priorities is to protect sensitive, personal and private information from getting into the wrong hands.” Byrum said.

Byrum has given no indiction as to what led to the decision to shut the offices.

She adds that she expects to be able to open for business as usual on Tuesday.