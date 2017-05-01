Clinton Co. woman sentenced on child sex abuse charges

Published:

ST. JOHNS, Mich (WLNS) – A Clinton County woman has been sentenced for a number of child sexual abuse related charges.

Carol Boak was sentenced today to a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sexually abusive commercial activity.

She also pleaded guilty to possessing child sexually abusive material and distributing child abusive commercial activity.

Boak was one of three people arrested last year on a variety of child porn charges.

In August of 2016 Terry Plowman of St. Johns was arrested and sexually abusive pictures of children were found on his phone.

That arrest led to the arrests of Boak and Kenneth Thelen of Westphalia.

Plowman was sentenced to eight years to 20 years in prison last month.

Thelen was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his role.

