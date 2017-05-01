Child Identification kits to be distributed in Brighton

By Published:

BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS) – When a child is missing it’s important for police to have as much information as possible to help track them down.

An event in Brighton today will make sure parents have all of that on file, just in case.

Michigan State Police and Key Bank are holding a “Child Identification Day” event at the bank’s location on Challis Road.

Parents who attend can get identification kits for their kids, containing things like fingerprints, DNA samples and physical descriptions which they can quickly give to police in an emergency.

The event will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today.

