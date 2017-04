(WLNS) – Last Chance Rescue has plenty of cats, dogs and kittens to go around for anyone looking to add a furry friend to their home.

Dozens of new kittens will be up for adoption this weekend and throughout spring.

Last Chance Rescue is also hosting a 5K to raise money for a transportation van for rescuing and delivering pets Saturday May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kensington Metropark.

Today, all shelter pets will be at the Petsmart in Howell for any interested in adoption.