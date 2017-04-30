Concerns over Red Cedar River flooding

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – For some it may seem like an average rainy day but to Williamston homeowner Michael Young this rainy day could turn a flooding disaster.

Young’s backyard backs up to Doan Creek which is connected to the Red Cedar River…he says most times when it rains, his backyard floods because of one reason…

“The flooding that’s occurring is because of the debris that’s in the Red Cedar River,” said Young.

Young says that the Red Cedar River already has a tendency to flood when a large amount of rainfall comes down but with the extra debris, it makes it that much worse.

“The water will go up over the banks of Doan Creek and begin to encroach on to our lands,” Young stated.

He says the build-up came from previous wind storms.

Flooding is so bad…branches and tree limbs are underwater already and Young is worried it could cause damage to homes.

He’s even reached out to Ingham County Drain Commissioner Pat Lindemann to look at the area but he says nothing has been done about it.

“They were shocked, they had no idea it was this bad,” said Young.

However, Commissioner Lindemann says because a county drain isn’t being blocked, it’s out of his control…unless…

“There is a blockage in or around that causes the county drains to back up from the river, then I can go in and remove those,” said Lindemann.

Lindemann says people who live in the surrounding areas of the river could take action by removing the debris themselves.

Until then, there’s nothing the county can do about it.