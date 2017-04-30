Car crash leaves two people in critical condition in Eaton County

By Published:

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – At approximately 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a 2-car crash in Charlotte at M-50 and Stewart Road.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department, an 18 year-old and his parent were traveling Southbound on Stewart Road when the driver turned left in front of a vehicle heading East on M-50.

The parent and teen were critically injured and were transported to a Lansing hospital with serious injuries. At last check, they were in critical condition.

The driver in the second vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

The crash is sill under investigation but at this time, Sheriff’s officials do not believe drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Stay with 6 News on this developing story as we will continue to provide updates as soon as we learn more information.

