6 News wins “Outstanding News Operation” for 2nd year in a row

By Published:

WLNS-TV won the award for “Outstanding News Operation” for the second year in a row on Sunday.

The awards were handed out by the Associated Press-Michigan.

6 News beat out every broadcast station in Michigan outside of Detroit.

WLNS-TV won 7 awards prior to the “Outstanding News Operation” win – more than any other station in the state.

The station won two first place awards for:

  • Public Service for the “Here For You” campaign
  • Enterprise story for “Gun safety – One family’s tragic story” by Sheri Jones and Chief Photographer Dave Parks. That story – part of the “Safety For You” campaign, detailed the reaction after the 3-year-old son of a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy got hold of a gun and accidentally killed himself.

6 News was also honored for:

