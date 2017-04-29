State lawmakers react to Trump’s 100th day in office

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “In all honesty, he hasn’t been very successful in getting anything accomplished,” said State Senator Curtis Hertel.

“I talk to people in coffee shops all the time and they’re really pretty happy with him,” State Senator Rick Jones stated.

President Donald Trump has already been in office for 100 days so we wanted to know how people here at home are feeling about his leadership…state lawmakers including Senator Hertel say they feel the President hasn’t accomplished much.

“You look at the first 100 days and you can’t really point to any major policy accomplishment and on top of that, he’s made a large group of Americans more uneasy and certainly opposed to him and his policies. I don’t know what has worked well in his favor to be honest with you I mean he’s got a Congress that doesn’t seem to be able to get anything done, it’s been very unproductive,” said Senator Hertel.

State Senator Rick Jones disagrees saying the Commander-In-Chief has done well especially with the American people.

“Certainly his international relations have been successful working with China to control North Korea’s threats and they say illegal people coming in have seriously dropped,” Senator Jones stated.

Since taking office, President Trump has dealt with a number of issues…issues some say he isn’t experienced enough to handle.

“President Trump is used to getting things done faster and that’s not always politically possible,” said Senator Jones.

“Inexperience…the inability to stay on one consistent theme,” Senator Hertel stated.

But political expert Matt Grossman says right now it’s not about the president, rather Congress who needs to start working on a budget plan that works for everyone.

“We just have to get the bare minimum which is to keep the government running, to agree on a budget and to deal with any major catastrophes,” said Grossmann; Director of the Institute for Public Policy & Social Research at Michigan State University.

For now, there will be a watchful eye on Congress to see if the job can get done before any potential shutdowns.