(WLNS) – American Red Cross, along with partnering volunteer groups, are installing smoke detectors in more than 100 homes in Mid-Michigan as part of their Megablitz Event.

BWL, LCC and other local groups are joining together to install more than 300 smoke detectors in homes as part of the Red Cross’s Fire Safety campaign.

They will also be giving tips on fire safety for families, and showing how to test and change batteries in the detectors.

To learn more or sign up, visit This Link.