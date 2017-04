(WLNS) – At 5:20 a.m. Lansing Police were called to the city’s south side for a fatal motorcycle accident, on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Dexter.

6 News Crews saw scattered pieces of the motorcycle in the street, along the sidewalk and in the nearby parking lot.

Police pushed back the scene around 6 a.m. and blocked off Pennsylvania Avenue from Aiden to Cavanaugh for investigation.

6 News has calls into Lansing Police for details on the victim and the accident.