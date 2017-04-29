“empowHER” leadership retreat for young women teaches confidence, passion, and purpose

It’s an effort geared toward young women, with the goal to teach them about the important issues in today’s society.

“empowHer” is a retreat lead by MSU Women’s Basketball Coach, Suzy Merchant, kicked off it’s 2nd leadership event at the Breslin Center this weekend.

It’s a two day program that serves hundreds of young girls from all walks of life.

Strength. Confidence. Resilience. Three words one might argue, every parent hopes to see instilled in their child. But how can you be sure your child is learning the skills you think they need to stay on the right path.

“It just seems like everything is so much faster, and there’s less connections now with people,” says MSU Women’s Basketball Coach, Suzy Merchant.

It’s something Merchant says she’s working on changing through what’s called the empowHer leadership retreat, something she started last year after she learned that a high school player she’d been recruiting, committed suicide.

“If we can put this together and help just one girl, prevent them from making a bad choice, or just help them feel better about themselves, if we can prevent one tragedy, this will all be worth it,” says co-organizer Janelle Manolakoudis.

Manolakoudis says the two day seminar provides girls in grades 5-9 the chance to learn tangible skills they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.

“There’s self defense where they’re in there hitting and punching, it’s pretty fun, there’s a class on bullying, there’s a class on social media, there’s a class on just general body image things to that they can be more aware and just constantly know that they are truly beautiful,” says Manolakoudis.

The goal.. for girls to embrace their strengths and notice their differences, showing each of them that they are unique and have something to live for.

“People are going to judge you, but you just need to kind of let it go, and just know who you are,” says participant, Mia Manolakoudis.

As the saying goes, “sometimes it takes a tragedy to build something positive” and although one life was lost, this effort done in her honor, will help to change the lives of many.