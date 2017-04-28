“Wynter” Pet Of The Day April 28

Meet “Wynter”, our Pet Of The Day today. Wynter is a gorgeous 4-year-old cat. She has a brilliant white coat, green eyes and a long to medium hair. Wynter has a wonderful personality, is very friendly, loving, is good with kids and tolerates dogs. She is a surrender because her owner’s fiance’ was allergic. Wynter has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Wynter by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Advertisement