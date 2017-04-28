State Department official visits Michigan charter school

By Published:

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) – A U.S. State Department official says a Detroit-area charter school provides a successful model for educating Syrian and Iraqi refugees.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Joseph Pennington visited Keys Grace Academy Charter School in Madison Heights. The school has about 400 Middle Eastern children, mainly of Chaldean, Assyrian and Syriac backgrounds from Iraq and Syria.

The Detroit News reports that after touring the school Friday, Pennington spoke to students, some of whom didn’t know the names of the cities they had fled. School officials say many children receive services to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pennington also addressed questions from members of the local Arab community leaders. Asked about when displaced people could return home safely, Pennington said it will be difficult for the families who return and that stabilization takes decades.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s