See what’s on May ballot in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The May 2 election is now just days away.

Voters in Jackson County will have a wide variety of millages to consider when they go to the polls.

6 News has a breakdown of the issues voters will decide.

There are two millages that everyone in the Jackson County will vote on.

One of them concerns mental health.

LifeWays, Jackson County’s community mental health agency, is introducing a new millage that would mean an extra $50 a year for the owner of a home worth $100,000.

The agency says state funding has dropped dramatically, forcing them to turn people away.

“I think it’s the right thing as a community to make sure that we are able to treat all related to mental health needs,” said LifeWays CEO Maribeth Leonard.

Special education is the focus of another countywide millage.

It allows the Jackson County Intermediate School District to collect tax dollars and distribute money to local school districts for special education services.

“Without special ed, they may not get the accommodations and interventions they need to be as successful as they can be,” said Jackson County ISD Director of Special Education Maureen Keene.

It’s a renewal, meaning no extra cost to taxpayers.

Speaking of schools, the Hanover-Horton School District is asking for a bond to cover a new phone system and public address system, along with 45 security cameras.

The district says this won’t cost taxpayers anything because of changes to its millage structure.

In Grass Lake, voters in the township and village will consider a millage renewal to fully fund the fire department.

Without the millage, which brings no added costs, the area would be left with no fire protection.

A new millage is on the ballot in Blackman Township.

Officials want to raise money to revamp parks and get funding started for trails.

It’s a very small amount, costing some residents around $12 a year.

“Take it to the next level, and get it to where it needs to be,” said Bruce Grabert, a member of the Blackman Township Parks and Recreation Committee.

And finally, a road funding millage in Spring Arbor Township intends make up for a lack of state funding to replace all of the township’s residential streets.

It’s estimated that a home worth $100,000 will garner an extra $290 a year in taxes.

“They’re almost at complete failure,” said Spring Arbor Township Supervisor David Herlein.

You can also view your ballot online before you vote.

Visit this link to see the May election ballot in your community: https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC/selectpublicballot.aspx.