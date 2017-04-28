Overnight fire destroys northside Lansing home

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Fire investigators in Lansing will be sifting through what’s left of a house today after flames destroyed it last night.

It was just before 11:00 p.m. when fire crews were called out to the home on Rheamount Avenue off of Lake Lansing Road.

But by the time they got on scene flames had already swallowed up the house.

6 News spoke to fire officials who say it looks like nobody was home at the time but they’ll need to finish their investigation to be sure.

