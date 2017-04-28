“Nurse-in” today on Capitol lawn

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There was a nationwide event today that brought attention to breastfeeding in the workplace and the problems new mothers can face day-to-day.

Mom’s and breast-feeding advocates staged a “nurse-in” on the Capitol lawn earlier this afternoon. There were at least a dozen mothers who attended the event.

What exactly is a nurse-in?

A nurse-in follows the same logic as a sit-in.

Only the mothers that participated breast-fed or pumped on the Capitol lawn during the rally.

“We are always looking to hear of businesses who are breastfeeding friendly, or even pumping friendly, and they can be recognized through the Michigan breastfeeding network with a certificate that they can place, so that everyone knows that they are breastfeeding friendly,” explains Natosha Sage-El, Outreach Coordinator Willow Tree Family Center.

The nurse-in took place today at 11:30 this morning right at the center of the Capitol lawn.