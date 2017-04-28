“Nurse-in” set today on Capitol lawn

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a nationwide event scheduled today bringing attention to breastfeeding in the workplace and the problems new mothers can face day-to-day.

Mom’s and breast-feeding advocates will be staging a “nurse-in” on the Capitol lawn today.

What exactly is a nurse-in?

A nurse-in follows the same logic as a sit-in.

Only the mothers participating will be breast-feeding or pumping on the Capitol lawn during the rally.

“We are always looking to hear of businesses who are breastfeeding friendly, or even pumping friendly, and they can be recognized through the Michigan breastfeeding network with a certificate that they can place, so that everyone knows that they are breastfeeding friendly,” explains Natosha Sage-El, Outreach Coordinator Willow Tree Family Center.

The nurse-in is scheduled to start at 11:30 this morning, front and center on the Capitol lawn.