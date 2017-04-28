My Home | Construction Process

Our Construction Process
- Visit a Model Home
- Your first step will be to visit a model home in one of our neighborhoods. This will give us an opportunity to learn about your housing needs, price point, etc. At the same time, this allows us to share the details of the individual community, and demonstrate the home to familiarize you with the variety of floor plans and features available.
- Create a Wish List
- Once you’ve decided on the neighborhood and chosen a home site, you will then establish a ‘wish list’ – it’s kind of like going shopping – we go over the variety of standard options as well as upgrades you may want to include in the home. This process takes you to your final price. We prefer to do this up front, so you are clear with how much your home will cost. Once pricing is complete we will prepare your paperwork (building contract, lot purchase agreement, final pricing and specifications, and community information). Upon signing these documents you will write two checks – one to Mayberry Homes for $1,000 (good faith) and one to Bell Title for $100. These are both refundable.
- Visit a Lender
- It is now time for you to visit a lender. While there are a variety of lenders in and around the area, we strongly suggest you use a Mayberry preferred lender. Over the years we have worked with a number of banks and mortgage companies. There are a few that are exceptional. This is why we recommend them. We understand you may have a friend of a friend who is a mortgage broker, however we have found through experience, this is never a good idea!
- Order Blue Prints
- Once you have applied for your mortgage and have received a pre-approval we will order your blue prints. No two homes are exactly alike, which is why we order individual plans for each homeowner.
- Review Plans
- Your blueprints will take approximately one week. Upon completion we will meet and review the plans. The remainder of your down payment is due at plan approval. Once that’s out of the way, it is time to make your selections! This is when your house starts becoming a home! You will meet with our selection coordinator who will guide you thru the process of colors, floor coverings, counter tops, etc. The best part of this is you have already priced these items into the home, so there are no surprises!
- Start Construction
- OK, so you’ve secured a loan and made all of your selections. Now things really start hopping! Your home will be put on the schedule to start construction. Your construction supervisor will be able to tell you the date the basement will be dug, so get your cameras ready! You will be amazed at how quickly your home will take shape. During construction the home will be locked so be sure to request a key to access during off hours. You are more than welcome to go into the home at any time. BE CAREFUL – it’s a construction site. If you have questions during construction, don’t hesitate to contact your construction supervisor. He will be more than happy to assist you.
- Closing
- Approximately 30 days prior to completion you will be contacted with a closing date. We will coordinate the closing between you, your lender, and the title company. About a week prior to closing you will have a final walk thru with the construction supervisor. This gives us the opportunity to orient you to your new home. Then comes closing day! The closing will take place at our office. You will receive your homeowner booklet, your mortgage package, and most importantly your new keys!