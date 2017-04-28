Kalamazoo shooting survivor ready to attend high school

By Published:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – The youngest survivor of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage last year will join her classmates starting high school this fall.

Our sister station WOOD-TV reports that 15-year-old Abigail Kopf underwent testing Thursday so educators at Harper Creek Community Schools could figure out where the teen stands academically.

Kopf was in seventh grade when Uber driver Jason Dalton allegedly shot her and seven others in February 2016. Abigail and another woman were the only ones to survive serious injuries.

Abigail’s mother, Vickie Kopf, says her daughter may do seventh-grade work in some classes to catch up, but officials won’t know her base level until test results are in.

Part of Abigail’s skull has been replaced with a plate because of damage from a gunshot wound.

Dalton is scheduled to go on trial in June.

>>Our sister station WOOD-TV first reported this story

