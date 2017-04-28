Fight turns into shooting, search in Lansing for gunman

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An Ohio man is recovering this morning after being shot Thursday evening following a disagreement with another man.

Lansing Township Police tell 6 News that it all began just after 8:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Brynford Avenue near Ionia Street.

An argument began inside a house and continued outside on the street.

That’s when the shooting began.

The 30-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, officers from four departments, including K-9 units, searched for the gunman.

That search came up empty but is continuing today.

If you have any information regarding this shooting please contact the Lansing Township Police Department 517-485-1700.