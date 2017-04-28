Bank robbery attempt fails; search on for suspect

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The search continues today for a man who tried to rob a bank late yesterday afternoon.

The East Lansing Police Department tells 6 News that the man walked in the Bank of America branch in the 1300 block of West Lake Lansing Road just after 4:00 p.m.

He told a teller he had a bomb and demanded cash.

No explosive was seen and the teller refused to turn over any money.

The suspect left the bank and police tracked him for a short distance until the trail was lost.

He is described as a white male of an unknown age with a skinny build. He was missing two bottom front teeth.

Police say he was wearing sunglasses and a white and blue Detroit Lions cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department Detective Bureau at 1-877-ELPD-TIP.

