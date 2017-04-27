Standoff ends in Blackman Township, man arrested

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A man on parole in Jackson County is back in police custody this morning following a three hour stand-off with negotiators.

It all began early Wednesday morning outside a home on the 600 block of Royal Drive in Blackman Township.

Officials say they watched the fugitive go into a home and he refused to come out.

6 News is also told the 30-year old was armed and may have been looking to hurt himself.

Several roads were closed in the area while police tried to convince him to surrender.

Eventually he did.

Officials say the man was wanted on a parole violation for an original charge of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

