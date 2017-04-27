Special education millage on May ballot in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re now just days away from the May 2 election.

In Jackson County, voters will consider a variety of millage proposals.

One that impacts the entire county is a millage for special education.

Maureen Keene, the Director of Special Education at the Jackson County Intermediate School District, says special education is essential for students to acquire lifelong skills.

“Without special ed, they may not get the accommodations and interventions they need to be as successful as they can be,” Keene said.

Of course, special education comes with a cost.

On Tuesday, the ISD is putting a five year millage before voters that would cost $6.7 million in the first year.

This is a millage renewal, meaning no extra cost to taxpayers.

The ISD also wants voters to know that this money will be spread all over Jackson County.

The ISD collects funds from the millage and then sends it to local school districts.

Last year, the ISD gave a total of $9.7 million dollars to every school district in the county to reimburse them for special education services.

For example, Jackson Public Schools received close to $3 million, and Northwest Community Schools got $1.3 million.

“Our special ed programs are mandated, they will continue to run. And we want to make sure the school districts have the funds that they need to fund their other programs as well,” Keene said.

Overall, the ISD serves more than 4,000 students across Jackson County.

Keene says the programs help students with special needs become a part of the community.

“Our students with more unique needs, without our services, they would probably not be able to accomplish some of the things we can help them do. We want to make independent members of our community,” Keene said.

The May election takes place Tuesday, May 2.

Voters in Jackson County will also consider millages for fire protection, roads, schools, and mental health.