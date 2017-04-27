Skubick: Gov. Snyder pulls back from income tax rollback

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Breaking news at the State Capitol with Gov. Rick Snyder telling 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick he is not giving in to a push by Republicans for an income tax rollback although he has not closed the door.

The governor was meeting and greeting high school kids today who are working on a skilled technical career while legislative Republicans continue to work behind the scenes on a possible income tax rollback.

The governor advises those lawmakers that whatever they do, it must be financially responsible both short and long term.

The governor also advises Republicans, eager to give money back to the taxpayers, that he doesn’t think the money is there to do that.

“We don’t have a lot of ongoing dollars to do a rollback,” said Gov. Snyder.

And then this; the governor is not inching toward a rollback. In fact, he’s saying this, which the Republicans won’t like.

“I don’t really see a rollback as being that viable at this point in time. I think that’s challenging.”

So, in summary, he’s not saying “yes” or “no”. “That would be a good summary,” said the governor.

Perhaps the best that can be done, he adds is a one-time tax rebate which, of course, does not have the same political pop as a slice in the income tax rate.