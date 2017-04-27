MY Home | Homeowner Tips: Choosing a Homebuilder

Do Your Homework Before Choosing Your Builder

Use this checklist to help you select a builder to build your new home:

Does the builder have a permanent business location and a good reputation with local banks and suppliers?

How long have they been in the building business?

It usually takes three to five years to establish a financially sound business. Will they be around after the construction is complete to service any warranties?

Does the builder have sufficient workers compensation and general liability insurance?

If not, you may be liable for any construction-related accidents on your premises.

Will the builder provide you with names of previous customers?

Ask them if they would hire the builder again.

Have you seen the builder’s work, both completed and in progress?

Check for quality of workmanship and materials.

Are you able to communicate with the builder?

Remember you will be in close contact with them throughout the construction process and afterward as you live in your new home.

Will the builder provide you with a complete and clearly written contract?

The contract will benefit both of you. Review it carefully.

Be cautious of unusually low-priced bids.

If the builder is unable to pay for the materials and labor as the project proceeds, this may indicate a potential problem.

