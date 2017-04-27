Ingham County Sheriff declares April 27th ”Grant Whitaker Day”

Lansing, MI (WLNS) — Thursday April 27th, 2017 will go down in history as the first ”Grant Whitaker Day”.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth announced plans earlier in the month to hold a memorial ceremony and potluck to remember the life of fallen Ingham County Deputy Grant Whitaker.

Whitaker was killed in a crash during a high speed chase in December of 2014.

Whitaker left behind his wife, and a then unborn child.

The date April 27th was chosen to commemorate Whitaker’s start date with the Ingham County Sheriff’s office, which was only a year and a half before his accident.

Observers are asked to arrive at the Sheriff’s Office between 11:30-11:45am for the ceremony, with the potluck in the ‘Grant Whitaker Training Room’ to follow.

