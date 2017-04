LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Detective Rich Dietrich is attempting to identify the man seen in a picture above. He is the suspect in a stolen car with damage case that happened on Tuesday 4/25/17 in the 900 block of Townsend St. Lansing, MI.

Contact the Detective with any information with regard to this case at 517-483-6823 or the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.