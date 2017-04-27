Common Ground Music Festival announces final headliners

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The acts are all signed and ready for the 2017 Common Ground Music Festival in July.

Festival organizers say the bands Shinedown and LiVE will headline the night’s performances on Saturday, July 8th.

Shinedown has just released the single “Cut The Cord” that went to the top spot on Active Rock radio.

The band is touring to support their latest album “Threat to Survival”.

Shinedown has sold millions of albums worldwide and has had eleven number one singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts.

LiVE has been in the spotlight since the mid-1990s.

The band is best known for the single “Lightning Crashes”, a song that stayed on top of the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock chart for ten weeks.

Through the years the band sold over 20 million albums worldwide, broke up and then reunited to tour this summer.

Single day tickets for July 8th go on-sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets and more information about the four-day festival can be found here.

CURRENT 2017 LINEUP:

• Thursday, July 6th: Alessia Cara, KYLE, AJR, James Arthur, CLUBHOUSE, Phoebe Ryan, and Olivia Millerschin.

• Friday, July 7th: Toby Keith, LOCASH, The Railers, Aileeah Colgan, Drew Hale, Lisa Mary and DJ Jay Vee.

• Saturday, July 8th: Shinedown, LiVE, Here Come The Mummies, The Legal Immigrants, and more!

• Sunday, July 9th: Big Sean, Fetty Wap, Twista, SahBabii, Waldo, Tugga The Rapper, Rosco P ft. VADR, and Diamond Jones.