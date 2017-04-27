“Clara” Pet Of The Day April 27

Meet “Clara”, our Pet of the Day today. Clara is a sweet 10-year-old girl. She is an American Staffordshire who is looking for a semi-active retirement home. Clara tries her best to be active but enjoys a good snuggle. She should do well with other dogs but children should be older because Clara doesn’t share very well. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Clara by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

