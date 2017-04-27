Changes coming for moped drivers at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are changes on the way at Michigan State University for moped drivers.

The MSU Police Department is changing parking regulations for mopeds beginning August 30.

According to the new regulations mopeds will no longer be allowed to park at bicycle racks.

Instead, there will be designated parking areas for mopeds.

In addition, moped operators will have to purchase a $50 registration for a one-year permit.

The mopeds have to be registered with the State of Michigan in order to qualify for a MSU parking permit.

The State defines a moped as a vehicle with two or three wheels, with an engine not exceeding 100cc, does not have a gearshift and has a top speed of 30mph or less.

These changes are a response to recommendations from the All University Traffic and Transportation Committee.

That committee decided the changes would promote safety for pedestrians and free up bike parking space at bike racks.

The permits go on sale at the MSU Parking Office beginning July 1.