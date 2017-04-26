“Suspicious death” investigated in Shiawassee County

By Published:

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich (WLNS) – What started out as a report of a suicide is now a suspicious death investigation in Shiawassee County.

Just after 11:00 a.m. deputies were called to the 12000 mile of South Beardslee Road.

When they arrived they found evidence that led them to contact the Michigan State Police crime lab and expand the investigation.

During a search of the house deputies say narcotics were found and other investigators were also brought in to the scene.

No more details, including the victim’s identity, have been released.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s