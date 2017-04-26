“Suspicious death” investigated in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich (WLNS) – What started out as a report of a suicide is now a suspicious death investigation in Shiawassee County.

Just after 11:00 a.m. deputies were called to the 12000 mile of South Beardslee Road.

When they arrived they found evidence that led them to contact the Michigan State Police crime lab and expand the investigation.

During a search of the house deputies say narcotics were found and other investigators were also brought in to the scene.

No more details, including the victim’s identity, have been released.