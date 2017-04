OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – The store never was intended to be a drive-in.

But that all changed today at the Swadesh Food Mart near the intersection of Jolly and Okemos Road.

Just after noon today a van jumped the curb outside the store and barreled into the building.

Meridian Township Police are investigating what caused the driver to accelerate into the store.

There are no reports of injuries or damage estimates.