Scientific team will seek solutions to deer disease threat

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State wildlife regulators are asking scientists for help in preventing chronic wasting disease from spreading among Michigan’s whitetail deer.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission recently voted to form a team of experts to develop recommendations.

Chronic wasting disease first turned up in the state’s free-ranging deer two years ago.

It’s a contagious neurological disease affecting deer, elk and moose. It causes brain degeneration and eventually death.

Commission Chairman John Matonich says it’s perhaps the biggest danger confronting Michigan’s deer herd.

Matonich will work with directors of the state departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development to select members of the scientific advisory team, which will be asked to report by the end of the year. Afterward, the public will be invited to respond.

