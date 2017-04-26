Mobile health clinic rolls into northwest Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you need health screenings, vaccinations, referrals to doctors or other medical services we have some important news for you.

The first in a series of mobile clinics from the Ingham County Health Department, Sparrow Hospital and Dean Transportation will take place today in Lansing.

It will run from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. this afternoon at the Mt. Vernon Apartments on North Waverly Road north of Delta River Drive.

Patients will be screened for lead, HIV, behavioral health, cholesterol, diabetes and other possible issues.

They will also offer immunizations, including flu shots, mammograms, colonoscopies, referrals and education.

The services are free but please bring your Medicaid, Medicare or insurance cards.

Other mobile clinics are scheduled in May.

Here’s where they will be held:

Tuesday, May 2, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Allen Neighborhood Center 1611 E. Kalamazoo St. Lansing

Friday, May 12, 12n – 4:00 p.m. Capital Area Community Services 218 East Maple St. Mason

Tuesday, May 16, 12n – 4:00 p.m. Southside Community Center 5825 Wise Rd Lansing

Wednesday, May 24, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Edgewood Village Apartments 6213 Tower Gardens Circle East Lansing

Wednesday, May 31, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Baker Donora 840 Baker St. Lansing