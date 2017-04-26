“Mindy” Pet Of The Day April 26

Meet “Mindy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mindy is a 6-month-old female. She’s what we would call an “All-American” breed but looks like she has some Lab in her family tree. Mindy has a very sweet personality, is playful and friendly. She was transferred from another shelter so her history is a mystery. Mindy has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations, has a microchip and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Mindy by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060. Remember that this Saturday is Empty the Shelters Day with all adult pet adoptions sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. You must be pre-approved by 5pm on Thursday April 27.
