Michigan taps Michelle Beebe as new unemployment director

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has named a new director for its embattled unemployment agency following a fiasco that led at least 20,000 people to be falsely accused of defrauding a system that provides the jobless with temporary financial assistance.

Michelle Beebe will lead the Unemployment Insurance Agency starting next month. Her appointment was announced Tuesday by Talent Investment Agency Director Wanda Stokes. Her agency includes the state Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Beebe has been director of Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Division since December 2014.

Stokes says that Beebe has the experience and leadership needed to restructure the agency and help to restore the public’s trust after people were wrongly accused of fraud by an automated computer system.

