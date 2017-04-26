Michigan speed limits could get a boost on certain roads

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There could soon be some changes in speed limits on Michigan’s roadways.

6 News has learned that the Michigan State Police and the Department of Transportation will announce today that they will increase the speed limits on 1500 miles of roads in the state.

600 miles of freeway, including the I-75 corridor between Bay City and Mackinaw City, will be increased to 75 miles per hour.

900 miles of other roads will be increased to 65 miles per hour.

Those changes will take effect May 1st.

This story will continue to develop today and will be updated online and on 6 News.

