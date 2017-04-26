Michigan chooses rural highways for 75 mph speed limit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has identified rural highways where the speed limit will rise to 75 mph as soon as next week.

The state on Wednesday announced 600 miles where the limits will increase from 70 mph to 75 mph, and 900 miles where they will go from 55 mph to 65 mph.

“The corridors identified by MDOT and MSP were selected not only because studies indicated most drivers were already driving at those increased speeds, but also because their design and safety features were best suited to these speed limits,” said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle.

The first freeways to see 75 mph limits by mid-May will be Interstate 75 between Bay City and Sault Ste. Marie, stretches of U.S. 127 between the Lansing and Grayling areas, and U.S. 131 between the Grand Rapids and Cadillac areas.

The Michigan Department of Transportation also will begin installing new 65 mph limit signs for trucks and buses.

The higher limits are required under a law signed in January.

