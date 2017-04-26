Judge cites Trump’s comment in ‘sanctuary city’ ruling

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – For the third time in two months, a federal judge has knocked down an immigration order by President Donald Trump and used Trump’s own language against him.

In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president’s order to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.

The judge said Trump calling the order a “weapon” against communities that disagree with his preferred immigration policy was evidence that the administration intended the executive order to apply broadly to all sorts of federal funding, and not a relatively small pot of grant money as the Department of Justice had argued.

It was another immigration policy setback for the administration as it approaches its 100th day in office later this month.

