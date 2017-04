JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A Jackson man is recovering today after being shot while walking down the street.

It happened last night just before 10:00 p.m. near South Milwaukee and Stevens Streets.

The 22-year-old man told police he was walking down the street and was hit in one of his legs.

He says he didn’t see anyone or know why he was shot.

The man was able to walk to a nearby home and was taken to a local hospital.

Police tell 6 News the man is expected to recover from his wound.