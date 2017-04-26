Increasing speed limits in Michigan mean safety for some, concern for others

(WLNS) – Starting May1, certain roads in Michigan will see a 5 to 10 mile per hour increase, after a push from legislators and research by Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police.

Some 900 miles of highway will be increasing from 55 to 65 mph, and another 600 miles of highway will increase from 70 to 75 mph.

The change is for what some are calling “safety” since drivers are already driving at what will be the new speed limits. Others say the increase will only lead to more crashes.

“The roads are going to be less safe,” Insurance Institute for Highway Safety VP of Research Charles Farmer said.

Farmer says increasing speeds always means increasing safety concerns.

“Every time we see a speed limit increase, drivers go faster, and you see more deaths.”

After 3 years of studies in the state, Legislators along with MDOT and MSP say raising the speed will help, not hurt, drivers.

“The speed study kind of indicates that its safer to actually just make that the speed limit,” MSP Lt. Lisa Rish said.

MDOT Director of Communication Jeff Cranson says, if everyone is going above the speed limit, the driver going the posted speed is actually causing more risk.

“Let’s face it, its congestion that frustrates people and makes them take chances and do risky things and that’s what leads to crashes.”

But Farmer says increasing the limit continues the cycle.

“People go faster when you raise the speed limit, they don’t just become law abiders all of a sudden.”

After several thousand dollars worth of signs are replaced across the state, Cranson says they won’t be increasing speed limits on any other roads until they are sure it doesn’t become a safety issue.

“I think that State Police and MDOT are going to keep a very close eye on it once they are implemented and what goes on,” Cranson said.

Lt. Rish says officers will continue to monitor roads based on whatever speed limits are posted, rather than what the changes are, until signs are replaced.