Gun owners to gather at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A rally at the Capitol building today will celebrate the right of Americans to bear arms and bring issues of gun ownership to the attention of lawmakers.

The “Second Amendment March” will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and everyone’s welcome to participate.

The march will include members of pro-gun groups who say they will be trying to reinforce their ability to own and carry firearms.

Speakers, including some legislators, will address the rally beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Organizers say “open carry” is allowed on the grounds and they encourage everyone to be responsible.