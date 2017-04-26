Gun owners to gather at State Capitol

By Published:
Cropped Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A rally at the Capitol building today will celebrate the right of Americans to bear arms and bring issues of gun ownership to the attention of lawmakers.

The “Second Amendment March” will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and everyone’s welcome to participate.

The march will include members of pro-gun groups who say they will be trying to reinforce their ability to own and carry firearms.

Speakers, including some legislators, will address the rally beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Organizers say “open carry” is allowed on the grounds and they encourage everyone to be responsible.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s