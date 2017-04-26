Former Lansing Catholic Star Awaits NFL Draft Call

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – “I got here and was fortunate enough to play a lot of football, and now I have this chance.” a hopeful Cooper Rush told 6 sports this week.

It’s been four months since Cooper Rush’s illustrious college career came to a close and now he looks forward to what’s next: Rush hopes to hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL draft.

“(I expect to go) probably later rounds on Saturday, been hearing that and possible free agency too uh you really don’t know um it’s kind of a guessing game um it’s kind of the nervous part, the anxious part about it, you don’t know but hopefully you get that call” said Rush.

If it’s one person who isn’t nervous about Rush’s potential at the next level, its Central Michigan Football coach John Bonamego.

“Well he’s got all the measurables, he’s got the size, the strength, he has played in a pro-style offense, but I think most important for Cooper he’s got a tremendous set of intangibles, I don’t think he’s reached his full potential, I think he’s still growing as a player” said Bonamego, who coached Rush during his junior and senior year in Mount Pleasant.

Football hasn’t taken Cooper Rush too far from home so far, going from Charlotte to Lansing Catholic, and Lansing Catholic to Mount Pleasant. However, when it comes to the next level, the destination isn’t so much a concern, so long as there is an opportunity.

“Free agent, first round, 7th round, doesn’t matter.” Said Rush. “Once you’re in the door, it’s time to play football and your job is how you are on the football field.” He continued.

One of the sources Rush has consulted was the last CMU quarterback to be drafted, Dan LeFevour went in the 6th round in the 2010 NFL Draft.

“He’s (LeFevour) been real helpful, he’s been up here the last few weeks we’ve been throwing together, working out together, just another guy whose been through it.” Spoke Rush of the current Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL) Quarterback.

There’s feelings of excitement, nervousness, and anticipation for Cooper Rush coming up this weekend, but he has one wish that he hopes comes true.

“It would just be really cool to see your named called uh you know say you were drafted by the NFL, that’s been the goal, that’s what I’ve worked for so hard the past few years, so I really want my name called.”