Five suspects charged after child is burned in cluttered house

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – An update now on an investigation into a 4-year-old boy who was found living in deplorable conditions after an emergency call in Jackson.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka the boy was taken from the home on the 400 block of Adams Street after he was burned in early March.

Police say a butane torch lighter set his shirt on fire, then spread across his chest, body and face.

Investigators say the adults living in the house made no attempt to get him medical help and police only found out about his burns after another relative tipped them off.

What investigators found when they went inside the house was shocking.

The home was falling apart and piled with trash, feces and multiple animals.

Police say the adults had snakes, a pig and even an alligator living inside.

The boys parents, Oren Ryan and Ashlee Vanness, are each facing child abuse charges.

Oren is also charged with tampering with evidence.

The boys stepmother, Christina Ryan, is also facing child abuse charges.

Autumn Tyler faces the same charge.

Robert Newman is charged with one count of lying to a police officer.

The 4-year-old boy is now in foster care.