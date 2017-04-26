Crime Stoppers: 2 Attempts to Identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify people this week.
Top Picture
The Lansing School District Public Safety Department
reported to the DeWitt Township Police that someone stole
multiple Apple iPads from a classroom at Sheridan Road
Elementary. The empty cases were recovered on school
property. If you have any information on this incident, please
contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
Bottom Picture
On the evening of Sunday April 23, an unknown subject entered a
business on the 3600 block of South Martin Luther King
Boulevard and robbed it at gunpoint. The subject was carrying a
long gun and demanded cash from the employees. If you have any
information on this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 517-
483-STOP.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.