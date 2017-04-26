Crime Stoppers: 2 Attempts to Identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify people this week.

Top Picture

The Lansing School District Public Safety Department

reported to the DeWitt Township Police that someone stole

multiple Apple iPads from a classroom at Sheridan Road

Elementary. The empty cases were recovered on school

property. If you have any information on this incident, please

contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Bottom Picture

On the evening of Sunday April 23, an unknown subject entered a

business on the 3600 block of South Martin Luther King

Boulevard and robbed it at gunpoint. The subject was carrying a

long gun and demanded cash from the employees. If you have any

information on this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 517-

483-STOP.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.