BREAKING: Fatal accident involving a toddler

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – This afternoon at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers of the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a small child being run over by a vehicle in the 1900 block of Chapin Street. The initial investigation has revealed a Chrysler Pacifica pulled away from the north curb going westbound on Chapin Street. An 18 month toddler approached the vehicle unbeknownst to the 26 year old female driver.

The driver realized she had struck the toddler after pulling away from the curb.

The 18 month old female was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where she was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

This is a developing story and we will update with new information as we learn it.

