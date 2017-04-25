Tip leads to arrest in gun theft case

On Friday morning, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and officers from the Lansing Police Department released pictures of a man stealing guns from a Lansing sporting goods store.

But Friday afternoon, he was in custody.

Lansing Police and the ATF say a tip came in right after they released information to the media.

That led to the arrest of 26-year-old Corey James Trudeau of Lansing.

Trudeau appeared in federal court on Tuesday, where prosecutors charged him with two crimes:

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Theft of a Firearm from a Federally Licensed Dealer

Police and prosecutors say he stole 26 guns from Dunham’s Sporting Goods located at 3301 E. Michigan Ave. They say he broke in on April 11th, and that someone had robbed the store several times over the last six months.

A judge refused to set a bond for Trudeau, who remains behind bars.

There was a reward of up to $5,000 for the person who helped lead to an arrest. 6 News is checking to see if the person with the tip will get the reward.